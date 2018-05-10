‘Bad Boys For Life’ Gets 2020 Release Date

Ever since Bad Boy II hit theaters in 20o3, fans have begged for a third installment of the action-comedy franchise staring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. However, it’s taken almost 15 years with many false reports leading fans to believe the movie may never see the light of day.

Sony pictures however reassured fans their wishes have been granted. Late Wednesday night (May 9) it was revealed Bad Boys For Life will hit theaters Jan. 17, 2020 and will reunite our favorite Miami besties and detectives. The news comes as a surprise to many including Lawrence who in August 2017 said he’d love to do another film, but wasn’t hopeful it would actually happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” Lawrence said.

According Entertainment Weekly, the film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. As it stands now there plot hasn’t been made public. Last time fans caught up with detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Bernett, Lowry showed no signs of easing up on his shoot first ask questions last strategy, while Bernett began taking a more relaxed approach, enlisting the catchphrase “woo-sah” whenever he needed to calm down usually from Lowry’s antics.

It’ll be interesting to see where the directors and screenwriters take the film, but as soon as tickets go on sale, we’ll be purchasing. We ride together. We die together. Bad Boys For Life.