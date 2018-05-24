Puerto Rican phenom Bad Bunny easily conquered one of the biggest nightclubs in Vegas with a performance his fans and the Latin music industry will never forget. Last month, the “Mayores” rapper infiltrated the Las Vegas Strip to participate in all the festivities for the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Week. As the primary topic of discussion for “The New Trap King” panel, Bad Bunny reflected on the overall success of his music career from his Latin Grammy nomination in 2017 for “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” to his viral fame on social media.

The following night (Apr. 25), Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martinez) attracted thousands of fans to the Drais Beachclub Nightclub for the “City Of Lights'” biggest performance of the week. The 24-year-old Latin Trap star made everyone pull out their phones and turn all the way up as he walked out on to the Honda Stage in a black outfit with wide-brim hat and white sunglasses. The Latin artist performed a handful of hits, like “Soy Peor” and “Chambea,” and had everyone in the room singing his lyrics back to him. Watch Bad Bunny perform both songs above and below.

*This is branded content, produced by our marketing department in partnership with our advertisers—not by editorial.*