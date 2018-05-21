Netflix continues to secure some of the biggest names in culture. After helping to reinvigorate Dave Chappelle’s career the streaming service announced Monday (May 21) the company have added the Obamas to their lineup.

According to Variety, Netflix has solidified a multi-year deal with Barack and Michelle Obama for what could possibly include scripted and unscripted series, features, docu-series, and documentary films.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” President Obama said in a statement regarding this new venture. Michelle Obama shared the sentiment and explained that Netflix’s “unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories” the couple wants to share.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos also commented on this unprecedented deal, saying, “We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

This storytelling ability also secured the Obamas a joint book deal with Penguin Random House in March. Although it’s unknown how much their Netflix deal is worth, it’s expected to be congruent with their agreement with Penguin Random House which is estimated to be close to 65 million dollars.

The country’s desire to continue having the Obamas in their lives speak to the couple’s immense affect on culture. Something Sarandos spoke to when expressing Netflix’s excitement regarding this new chapter of the former president’s life.

“Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures,” Sarandos said in a statement to Variety. “(They) are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better.”