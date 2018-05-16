Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, SZA, And Migos Dominate BET Awards Nominations
BET finally announced its nominees for the 2018 BET Awards Tuesday evening (May 15), and it’s arguably the hardest game of Would You Rather. DJ Khaled takes the lead with six nominations. Coming in a close second is Kendrick Lamar with five, followed by SZA and Migos with four nominations.
Khaled is up for Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Viewers Choice Award for summer anthem “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and “Top Off” with JAY-Z and Beyonce. He’s also running toe-to-toe with Lamar and Jay for Album of the Year and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.
SZA was snubbed at this year’s Grammy Awards, but it’s looking hopeful for the R&B newcomer. She’s tapped for Album of the Year, Viewer’s Choice and Best New Artist alongside H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Goldlink and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Cardi B is also in the mix for Viewers Choice Award and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist along with Nicki Minaj, Rapsody, Remy Ma and Dej Loaf.
Breakout song “Words Are Few” from Snoop Dogg’s critically-acclaimed gospel album Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love is also in the running for the Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspirational Award.
Scheduled to air on BET June 24, the annual award show also recognizes athletes like Serena Williams and Stephen Curry, actors like Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman and young stars like Yara Shahidi.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce – Top Off
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – Bartier Cardi
French Montana feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – LOYALTY.
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake – God’s Plan
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Migos feat. Drake – Walk It Talk It
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – I’ll Find You
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – Words Are Few
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – If You Don’t Mind
Marvin Sapp – Close
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – I’m Getting Ready
The Best International Act Award
Booba
Cassper Nyovest
Dadju
Davido
Distruction Boyz
Fally Ipupa
J Hus
Niska
Tiwa Savage
Stefflon Don
Stormzy
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudboung
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
CTRL – SZA
4:44 – Jay-Z
Culture II – Migos
Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful – DJ Khaled
BET Her Award
Janelle Monae – Django Jane
Lizzo – Water Me
Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)
Chloe X Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Leikeli47 – 2nd Fiddle
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott – Love Galore
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Drake – God’s Plan
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – Motor Sport
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts