BET finally announced its nominees for the 2018 BET Awards Tuesday evening (May 15), and it’s arguably the hardest game of Would You Rather. DJ Khaled takes the lead with six nominations. Coming in a close second is Kendrick Lamar with five, followed by SZA and Migos with four nominations.

Khaled is up for Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Viewers Choice Award for summer anthem “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and “Top Off” with JAY-Z and Beyonce. He’s also running toe-to-toe with Lamar and Jay for Album of the Year and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

SZA was snubbed at this year’s Grammy Awards, but it’s looking hopeful for the R&B newcomer. She’s tapped for Album of the Year, Viewer’s Choice and Best New Artist alongside H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Goldlink and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Cardi B is also in the mix for Viewers Choice Award and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist along with Nicki Minaj, Rapsody, Remy Ma and Dej Loaf.

Breakout song “Words Are Few” from Snoop Dogg’s critically-acclaimed gospel album Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love is also in the running for the Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspirational Award.

Scheduled to air on BET June 24, the annual award show also recognizes athletes like Serena Williams and Stephen Curry, actors like Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman and young stars like Yara Shahidi.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce – Top Off

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – Bartier Cardi

French Montana feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – LOYALTY.

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake – God’s Plan

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Migos feat. Drake – Walk It Talk It

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – I’ll Find You

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – Words Are Few

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – If You Don’t Mind

Marvin Sapp – Close

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – I’m Getting Ready

The Best International Act Award

Booba

Cassper Nyovest

Dadju

Davido

Distruction Boyz

Fally Ipupa

J Hus

Niska

Tiwa Savage

Stefflon Don

Stormzy

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudboung

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

CTRL – SZA

4:44 – Jay-Z

Culture II – Migos

Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists

Grateful – DJ Khaled

BET Her Award

Janelle Monae – Django Jane

Lizzo – Water Me

Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)

Chloe X Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Leikeli47 – 2nd Fiddle

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA feat. Travis Scott – Love Galore

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Drake – God’s Plan

Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – Motor Sport

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts