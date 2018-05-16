Bill Cosby’s sentencing hearing for his recent conviction in the case against rape accuser Andrea Constand has reportedly been scheduled, The Wrap reports. The disgraced actor and comedian will reported go before a judge this fall.

Last month, Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was convicted on three counts of indecent aggravated assault, penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant.

The guilty verdict was reportedly determined in a retrial after the original trial ended with a deadlock jury back in June 2017. The jury and judge didn’t change in the retrial, but Judge Steven T. O’Neill allowed new evidence to be admitted in court as well as the testimonies of five accusers who would testify to Cosby’s abuse. The new evidence included details of a decade-long settlement between Constand and Cosby, in which she sued him in a civil court case. Cosby’s legal team suggested the case was evidence that Constand was a habitual liar and made up the incident in order to get money.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Constand’s case is the only one that has resulted in criminal charges.

Following the conviction, Cosby was reportedly released on a $1 million bail. He has reportedly been confined to his home and can only leave for medical purposes and legal counseling. He is also subject to GPS monitoring.

Cosby’s sentencing hearing is reportedly set for Sept. 24 and 25. He faces up to 30 years in prison (10 years for each count).