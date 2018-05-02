Bill Cosby’s Name Removed From Television Academy Website

Bill Cosby’s name was removed from the Television Academy website, per Variety.

The shamed comedian, who was recently found guilty in a retrial of sexual assault charges, was also removed from the list of honorees in the organization’s Television Hall of Fame. The website also reveals that a bust of the the legendary sitcom will remain in storage, and that at this time, his Emmys will not be rescinded.

Additionally, CNN reports that Yale University revoked Cosby’s honorary doctorate from the school, something that the school has never done in its 300-year history.

Cosby, 80, may possibly spend the rest of his life behind bars, after a jury found him guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault, stemming from a 2004 incident involving Andrea Constand. Throughout the trial and retrial, he claimed that their sexual encounter was consensual, however, the jury officially determined last week (Apr. 26) that it was not.

“Each count for which Cosby was found guilty carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison,” writes Variety. “Sentencing is expected to take place later this year, setting up the possibility that a hearing could become a forum for some of the more than 50 women who have said that Cosby sexually assaulted them.”