MSNBC’s Chris Hayes recently published footage where Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, gave a report of some of his interactions with President Donald Trump. During Gates’ address at a staff meeting for his foundation, the team learned that Trump likes to refer to himself in the third person.

“Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing,” Gates recalled the president saying at a meeting, per NBC News. “And I thought, ‘Wow, but you are Trump.’” The philanthropist also said he encouraged Trump to take steps toward scientific and medical innovation, specifically the discovery of an HIV vaccine. “In both of those two meetings, he asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing because he was considering a commission to look into ill-effects of vaccines,” he said. Gates claimed that the known vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy, Jr., advised against a cure because they “were causing bad things.” But the lucrative investor intervened. “No, that is a dead end, that would be a bad thing, do not do that.”

Gates also elicited mixed emotions from the audience when he announced that on two separate occasions, Trump asked whether HIV and HPV were the same. “I was able to explain that those are things that are rarely confused with each other,” he laughed.

Watch the unearthed footage here.