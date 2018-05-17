Blac Chyna May Face A Lawsuit Over Brain-Dead Assistant

Blac Chyna may be facing a lawsuit leveled against her by the family of her former assistant. Sources close to Lorena “Patty” Hernandez tell Page Six she suffered a “third brain bleed” and was pronounced brain dead on Monday. (May 14) Now Hernandez’s husband is planning to sue the reality star for alleged abuse and not providing workers compensation.

“Remember when the news broke and she said she was helping [Hernandez] and she was helping the kids and everything? She never did,” the source said.

The unnamed source referred to Chyna’s January statement when Hernandez first fell ill. While the fathers of Chyna’s children cumulatively donated $15,000 to a Go Fund Me account, Chyna did not offer financial assistant but said she was watching Hernandez’s children “at her house just to help out.”

“I mean all she pretty much did was spread the word and reach out to her baby daddies, so she felt like, that’s how I helped.’ ”

Hernandez reportedly suffered a seizure at Chyna’s Los Angeles Lashed salon at the beginning of the year. According to the source Chyna visited Hernandez in the hospital only to instruct hospital personnel to not divulge any information. Allegedly Hernandez’s own husband was left in the dark.

The family said Hernandez will be taken off life support but her organs will be donated. The source concluded by saying Chyna did reach out but alleges the lawyers advised against it.

“The lawyers said not to go along with it and just to let them handle everything. So I guess she just got really upset and called and she was just being horrible,” the source explained.