Over this past weekend, Marvel’s Infinity War surpassed Black Panther for global sales in its first weekend. Even so, that hasn’t stopped fans from gawking over all the wonder that was in the Ryan Coogler-directed picture. Fans are particularly raving about a deleted scene between Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya’s characters.

In the scene, which has been circulating on social media since May 1, it shows an intense altercation between Okoye (Gurira) and W’Kabi (Kaluuya). The scene seems to take place after T’Challa lost in the face-off against Erik Killmonger. Okoye presses W’Kabi about his support of Killmonger, to which he suggests that the king betrayed him by not bringing him the man that destroyed his family. For those who have seen the movie, this scene is even more intriguing due to the fact that Okoye and W’Kabi are supposed to be married, but have very opposite beliefs.

It’s unclear why this scene never made it into the film. To many fans, it was definitely award-worthy material. Nevertheless, both Okoye and W’Kabi lived to fight another day following the grand battle at the end of the film. So, it’s possible fans could get a new love scene in Black Panther 2.

Fingers crossed. Watch the deleted scene in the video below.