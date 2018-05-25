The TDE Family has more to celebrate this year. The Kendrick Lamar- produced and curated soundtrack for the billion-dollar grossing film Black Panther just went platinum.

The album, which spawned tracks such as Kendrick & SZA’s “All The Stars,” “King’s Dead” by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake, and “Pray For Me” by The Weekend and Kung Fu Kenny, was released in February, just before the film’s release. The soundtrack debuted at number one and sold 154,000 equivalent album units.

Sounwave, TDE’s in-house producer, took an Instagram shot of the record label’s latest platinum plaque, which is their first platinum plaque for a film soundtrack.

“#blackpanther.. more blessings 🙏🏾 #TDE” he wrote in the caption of the post.

As we know, the Ryan Coogler-directed film is one of he highest-grossing films of all time. In total, the Marvel superhero film, which follows King T’Challa and his return to his home country of Wakanda, has amassed over $1.3 billion in ticket sales. It is the second-highest grossing film of the year, the third-highest grossing film in the U.S., and the ninth-highest grossing film of all time.

Wakanda has even more to celebrate. Congrats to K. Dot and all involved in the Black Panther soundtrack.