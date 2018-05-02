BlocBoy JB And Lil Pump Are Not Having “Nun Of Dat”
We are only two days away from the release of BlocBoy JB’s Simi mixtape. Today (May 2), the Memphis native joined forces with Lil Pump for the extremely fun-filled record dubbed, “Nun of Dat,” a song from Bloc’s forthcoming Simi effort.
Over an infectious 808-led backdrop, the gleeful tracks finds both rappers being boastful as well as aggressive as they rap about a variety of topics like cash, women and drugs.
BlocBoy got music career off the ground by uploading music to his SoundCloud page back in 2012. Since then, he’s released a handful of mixtapes such as Grape Juice, Loco, The Purple M&M, and three installments of his Who Am I series. But it was Drake-assisted “Look Alive” that brought the rapper worldwide fame.
Bloc also collaborated with A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage on “Bad Company,” and “Range Rover 2.0,” respectively.
Fans can pre-order Simi on iTunes now.
Stream Nun of Dat” below.