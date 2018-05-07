BlocBoy JB first garnered national buzz with his street record, “No Chorus Pt. 6.” Over the weekend, after the release of his Simi mixtape, the Memphis, TN rapper unveiled the music video for the eleventh installment of his “No Chorus” series.

Over Tay Keith’s brooding and frolic production, the rapper James Baker raps longer than three minutes about everything from money, sex and mayhem. The video finds JB in his hood, having loads of fun with his entire block. As expected, everyone brings their best dance moves to the festive block party.

“BlocBoy the preacher, you blessed (blessed)/I was in school with the work in my desk (the desk)/I had the tabs and the perc for the less (what you want?)/Sell me too much then your ass will get stretched (I need all that)/Get down, yeah you know the MO (the MO)/My money long like a limo (limo), your shit short like demos (huh)/My pockets fat like a hippo, forty on my hip though (yeah yeah yeah)/Hit the club, shot six fours, no lie it was lit though (lit, lit, lit),” raps Bloc.

“No Chorus 11″ is featured on Blocboy’s Simi mixtape, which was released May 4. The 18-song effort features the likes of Drake, 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Pump.

Stream Simi below, and watch the Ali Production-directed video above.

