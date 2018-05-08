After the police were called on three Airbnb guests, Bob Marley’s granddaughter Donisha Prendergast and two of her friends were confused for burglars in a San Bernardino suburb, the Rialto Police Department was notified of a pending lawsuit Monday (May 7) from the trio.

Prendergast and her friends, Kells Fyffe Marshall and Komi-Oluwa Olafimihan, were packing bags into a car parked outside the Airbnb, according to the New York Daily News. A neighbor didn’t “recognize the vehicle or the people as neighbors, or the homeowner,” called 911 and told the dispatcher “three black people stealing stuff.” When the 33-year-old filmmaker put the interaction on Instagram, Prendergast said four police officers showed up, adding that she watched the neighbor call the police.

Police officials insisted they contact the rental owner “to confirm there had been no crime committed.” In the video Prendergast is seen presumably talking with the owner of the home saying, “They don’t believe. They don’t believe. They think that you’re just a stranger I’m calling to verify the story.”

A post shared by Donisha Prendergast (@iamdonisha) on Apr 30, 2018 at 2:52pm PDT

A post shared by Donisha Prendergast (@iamdonisha) on Apr 30, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

“I’m sad and irritated to see that fear is still the first place police officers go in their pursuit to serve and protect, to the point that protocol supersedes their ability to have discernment” she wrote on Instagram. “Many have suffered and died in moments like these. That’s a crazy reality check.”