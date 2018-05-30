In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Bobby Brown viewed Pusha T’s DAYTONA album cover for the first time. He said that the cover, which is an $85,000 picture of his ex-wife Whitney Houston’s drug-infested bathroom, was in “really bad taste.” He hadn’t seen it when it was first released, due to working on the two-part BET biopic, The Bobby Brown Story.

“That’s really disgusting that he would do that,” Brown said. “That’s in really bad taste.”

According to reports, Push’s producer Kanye West shelled out nearly six-figures for the picture of Houston’s bathroom, which was photographed in 2006. The “My Prerogative” singer said that west went too far.

“Something should happen to Kanye [West],” Brown continued. “He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

Houston’s estate commented on the controversial cover art, stating they are “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice.”

“Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world,” they added. Houston’s cousin also reacted unfavorably to the artwork.