A Maryland man who went missing while rescuing a woman from flash flooding in Ellicott City last week has been found deceased. The body of Edison “Eddie” Hermond’s was recovered from the Patapsco River Tuesday (May 29) morning, the Howard County Police Department shared in a Facebook post.

Hermond, a 39-year-old National Guard sergeant and Armed Forces veteran, was rescuing store owner, Kate Bowman from behind a local restaurant Sunday, before being tragically “washed away” by flood waters.

“He, along with some other folks, went back to assist her and unfortunately during that effort they saw him go under and water and not surface,” Howard County Police Chief Gary Gardner explained, according to CBS Baltimore.

Ellicott City began flooding after as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell Sunday, which is the second disastrous downpour to hit the area in two years.

Hermond was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he sprung into action to save Bowman who had escaped through a window with her cat.

“He stepped over the ledge to try to get to me, and he was washed away,” Bowman said before praising Hermond’s heroism.

Hermond was the only person reported missing, but rescuers have continued searching “buildings and waterways in the area” since the flooding began.

Hermond, who joined the National Guard in 2009, served in the Air Force for over a decade. He is survived by his mother and teenage son. An online memorial fund has been launched to raise $20,000 for his funeral.