‘Atlanta”s Brian Tyree Henry Garners Tony Award Nomination

While Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles is struggling with trying to find the proper accolades for his talents in the hit FX show Atlanta, the actor portraying him is kickin’ a** and taking names.

Brian Tyree Henry can add “Tony nominee” to his resume. This morning, The Fayetteville, N.C. native garnered a Tony Award nomination for “Best Featured Actor In A Play” for his portrayal of William, a strict supervisor, in Lobby Hero on Broadway. Henry was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award for his role in the play, which is a revival of a 2001 Off-Broadway play.

According to the play’s website, the play takes place in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building. It also stars Chris Evans, Bel Powley and Michael Cera, who also received a Tony nomination for the play this year.

“It’s a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds,” it reads. “A young security guard with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner in a play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.”

What’s next for Henry? According to Vanity Fair, the versatile actor has six films on the way, and as we know, the accolades for Atlanta just keep rolling in.