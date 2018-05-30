Congrats are in order for 54-year-old Brigitte Nielsen, who announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with her fifth child. The former model and actress is married to 39-year-old producer Mattia Dessi.

“Family getting larger,” Nielsen wrote on her social media page, as she cradled her growing bump. She is a mother of four sons, who are all over 20 years of age.

You may remember Nielsen from Vh1’s The Surreal Life and Strange Love, where she and Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav were involved in a whirlwind romance. Nielsen dubbed the hype man her “Foofie,” and they were in a relationship for quite some time.

Strangely enough, Nielsen and Dessi met on the set of Strange Love, and after constant fights with Flav, the blonde bombshell decided to leave the rapper for Dessi. After their breakup, Flavor of Love was born. On Season One of the show, “Gitte” helped to feel out the contestants’ personalities.

“Whatever y’all saw between me and Brigitte was all real, nothing phony,” Flav said in a 2005 interview with The New York Times. “That’s why they call it reality TV. Well, O.K., there’s a lot of people that do act phony on reality TV, but not me and Brigitte.”