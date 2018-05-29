In honor of the late Yadira Arroyo, a veteran Bronx EMT worker who was killed by a gang member in March 2017, will now get a street named after her in the Bronx, The New York Daily News reports.

Authorities say the killer, Jose Gonzalez, has a long history of prior arrests and drug abuse. Additionally, it’s been reported he has a serious mental illness. Since the incident (Gonzalez stole Arroyo’s ambulance and ran her down), he’s now been arrested and charged with murder, operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and grand larceny.

The 14-year EMT’s name will be cemented on Boston Road and East 169th Street. The ceremony will reportedly happen on June 15th at 11 a.m., according to Bronx City Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson.

“We will honor the life & legacy of @FDNY EMT Yadira ‘Yadi’ Arroyo, with a Street Co-Naming & Plaque Dedication,” Gibson wrote on Twitter. “We are thankful for her sacrifice & public service to the #Bronx & #NYC.”

“She was a great mentor, great friend, and a great colleague. No matter what types of calls we went to, she was always courteous and respectful to everyone and anyone. She would always advise, correct and give credit,” said FDNY EMT Anastasia Robles of Arroyo. “If she wasn’t at work, she was with her family and children, making plans with them ahead of time, trying to figure out how to spend more time with them. We all love her at the station and will never forget her,”