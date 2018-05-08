Brooklyn Man Accused Of Nearly Decapitating Father In His Sleep

Police found 43-year-old Troy Jones dead with severe neck trauma after responding to a 911 call on Sunday morning. (May 5). The victim’s son, 23-year-old Tyemear Jones confessed to authorities he killed his father in his sleep.

Law enforcement didn’t arrest Tyemear for another 12 hours. As of now a motive is unknown but Tyemear is believed to have waited until his father fell asleep before committing the grisly act. He’s facing murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges. He was ordered to be held without bail, placed on suicide watch and must undergo a psychiatric evaluation after his arraignment Monday (May 7).

After a relative called 911 Sunday morning, police found Jones’ head was nearly decapitated from his body. Assistant District Attorney Tziyonah Langsam said the knife “chopped so deeply into his father’s neck that the blade cut into bone.”

Brooklyn police told Brooklyn News 12 stating the two didn’t get along. Tyemear’s defense lawyer, Mitchell Salaway, claims his client has schizophrenia and was off medication during the incident.”My client is a 23-year-old schizophrenic and has been off his psych medications for at least the past two days,” Salaway said.