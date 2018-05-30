Bruno Mars is proving he’s in it for the long haul. After stretching out his 24k Magic tour to 13 months, Mars announced he’s making one more stop in Hawaii in November. The Hawaii-born singer will release tickets for the state’s residents to purchase June 9 through June 11.

The “Finesse” singer made the announcement via social media, posting the tour poster to his Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter with the caption “I’m Coming Home.” KHON2 reports he’ll grace the Aloha Stadium on Nov. 10. Fans are limited to four tickets per purchase.

Mars kicked off the tour March of last year and sold 178,989 tickets, racking over $200 million in box office revenue. The 24k Magic Tour touched down in Mexico City, Las Vegas, New Zealand, Australia and Asia. Mars plans to stop in Europe before his return to the States. He was slated to wrap up the tour Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, according to WJBD.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Mars hasn’t performed in his home state since 2014 with three sold out concerts at Blaisdell Arena. There’s speculation he’ll add a second date if the Nov. 10 show sells out.

Mars is nominated for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year at the 2018 BET Awards.