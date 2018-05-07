After winning fans over with his emotionally-rich debut album Trapsoul, Bryson Tiller seemed to have lost that same energy on his sophomore project. His second studio album, True to Self, may have debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 charts, but statistically speaking, the album’s sales hit a major decline in comparison to his first project. While many were left clueless as to what happened, Tiller revealed that the album’s low commercial performance was due to his struggle with mental health.

The singer filled in the blanks on Twitter on Monday (May 7), when a fan commented on the enormous amount of pressure he had to surpass his first album. “Tiller’s last album was good & yall got him depressed smh,” the person wrote. The fan also included screenshots of past conversations Tiller had with people about making a follow up to Trapsoul.

1. i was depressed before i made that album and you can hear it in the music 2. statistically, we didn’t do that great because of it.. and 3. depression ended in 2017 and i been workin hard ever since. stay tuned https://t.co/dVIjYLHo9C — tiller (@brysontiller) May 7, 2018

just wanted to clear up any confusion on my current state of mind. love y’all — tiller (@brysontiller) May 7, 2018

Tiller hopped in to explain his train of thought at the time that True to Self was developed. “1. i was depressed before i made that album and you can hear it in the music 2. statistically, we didn’t do that great because of it.. and 3. depression ended in 2017 and i been workin’ hard ever since. stay tuned,” he alerted.

True To Self debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts when it was released in May 2017, making it the “Wild Thoughts” artist’s first number one album. Nevertheless, it’s album sales were egregiously lower than his previous project; the album sold 107,000 copies (47,000 were equivalent to pure album sales), whereas Trapsoul hit two million units.

It’s unclear when Bryson will be dropping his next project at this time, but we’re glad to hear that he is in a different mental space.