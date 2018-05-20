Camila Cabello continues her hot streak at the Billboard Music Awards (May 20) by delivering an exciting performance of “Sangria Wine” featuring Pharrell and her hit smash “Havana.”

For the first half of her appearance, the duo stuck to the affectionate feel of this bilingual track as they traded lyrics and dance steps across a stage that resembled a creative take on beach sand. Cabello then created a seamless transition into her pop single, “Havana.” During this switch, the Miami native entranced the audience with an intrinsic stage presence.

And with 2017 being a breakout year for the former Fifth Harmony standout, this performance paired with the success of “Havana” gives the allure that Cabello is past her girl-group days and ready to take the industry by storm.