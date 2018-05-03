Camille Cosby, the wife of shamed comedian Bill Cosby, wrote a lengthy statement on Facebook just one week after her husband was found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault. In the statement, she criticizes the “lynch mob” of the media, court system and people for her husband’s fate.

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” the post, which was made public on May 3, read. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

Mrs. Cosby appears to make comparisons between her husband and Emmett Till, a black teenager who was brutally murdered in 1955 in Mississippi, after he was accused of whistling at a white woman.

“Since when are all accusers truthful?” she wrote. “History disproves that…for example, Emmett Till’s accuser immediately comes to mind. In 1955, she testified before a jury of white men in a Mississippi courtroom that a 14-year-old African American boy had sexually assaulted her, only to later admit several decades later in 2008 that her testimony was false.”

Cosby, 80, was found guilty of drugging and taking advantage of Andrea Constand in 2004. Although he was accused of sexually assaulting over 50 women, Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

“In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of “The Cosby Show”; rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American art in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art,” continues Mrs. Cosby. “Although the Smithsonian’s hierarchy did not capitulate, a disclaimer was posted on the exterior of that Museum. And all of that occurred before the trial even started.”

