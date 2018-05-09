Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s names have been linked since the pair were featured on The Migos’ “MotorSport.” Following that song’s success and video, rumors began to surface that the two artists were at odds. Minaj even discussed the matter on Beats 1 earlier this month.

Following a joint photo of the two New York natives at the Met Gala (May 7), Cardi B decided to share her side of the past situation on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show (May 9), and what happened during their recent interaction, Billboard reports.

“I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding,” Cardi said. “I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something. I didn’t wanna ever talk about it in public because I felt like we gonna see each other again and we will talk about it, and it’s always like little issues. The thing is, it’s always little issues, but you know, fans are always gonna make it a big thing.” She also highlighted the importance of the two meeting in person to settle their differences.

“I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it’s just like, see? It’s just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue.” When Stern pressed the issue, Cardi refused to elaborate on what actually happened between the two. “I’m not gonna talk about it, but I really feel a certain type of way,” she said. “My feelings was really hurt, and I was just on some, ‘You know what? This is why I just keep to myself. This is why I cannot f*** with nobody.'”

