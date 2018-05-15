The LGBTQ+ community raised concerns with Rita Ora over her recently released track, “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli Xcx. Many LGBTQ+ advocates including Kehlani, called the artists out for including lyrics that were offensive and insensitive to the stories of particularly bisexual women. Following the outrage, Rita Ora issued an apology for the mistake. And now, Cardi B has followed up with a statement of her own, apologizing for the use of offensive language.

A number of people took issue with the single’s chorus: “Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls/ Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls.” While the line didn’t specifically use vulgar language, it embraces the stereotype that same-sex female relationships are fads or a phase to work through. In a statement Cardi released on Twitter on May 15, the Bronx rapper explained how holding on to stereotypes was not her intention. “We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song,” she wrote.

The “Bickenhead” artist also admitted that she too has had several romantic and sexual experiences with women. “I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeett with a lot of woman [sic],” she added. “I thought the song was a good song and I remember my experience.”

Cardi concluded with an apology for any time she may have used offensive language toward the LGBTQ+ community. “I know I have used words before that I wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community,” she continued. “I apologize for that. Not everybody knows the correct ‘terms’ to use. I learned and I stopped using it.”

As previously noted, Cardi’s statement comes after Rita Ora, who fully explained the motive for creating her new single. “I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone,” she wrote. “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone… I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be.”

Read Cardi’s full apology here.

Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018