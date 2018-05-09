Cardi B confirmed during her interview with Howard Stern that she will be giving birth to a baby girl over the summer.

Although her sister Hennessy Carolina seemingly spilled the beans on social media not too long ago, the “I Like It” MC told the shock jock, plainly and simply, that she and fiance Offset are expecting a little lady.

According to various sources, Cardi also referred to her ever-growing baby bump as “she” during the Met Gala on Monday (May 7). “She do weigh three and a half pounds,” Cardi told The New York Times. “That’s pretty good for seven months, right?” She also referred to her unborn child as “she” when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

Shortly after the Bronx rapper revealed her pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live, her sister wrote an Instagram caption that used feminine pronouns when referring to the future bundle of joy.

“I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs!” she wrote in a now-edited caption. This will be Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth.