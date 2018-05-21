Cardi B dropped the visuals for her single “Be Careful” on May 21, and the video shows all the f**kboys of the world what can happen when you cross Cardi the wrong way.

In the Jora Frantzis-directed video, Cardi begins to pour her heart out on the emotional track while standing at the end of the aisle in a Kill Bill-style church. The Bronx native looks stunning in an all-white dress with a icy wig to match. As she sings of what she wanted in a relationship, a handsome man makes his way down to her.

Things quickly take a dark turn as Cardi switches to a tale of betrayal in defeat. The 4-minute video then cuts to the rapper dressed in black at the funeral of her former lover. After closing the coffin on her ex’s corpse, Cardi rides off into the receding sunset.

“Be Careful” is the third single released off of Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy. The track peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently certified-gold. The single also served as the backdrop of Cardi pregnancy announcement on Saturday Night Live in Apr. 2018. While many fans speculated that the single was about her fiancé Offset’s infidelity, Cardi dispelled those rumors during an interview with Ebro Darden. “No, I wasn’t talkin’ about Offset, I was just talkin’ about things I relate to and that have happened to me,” she stated. “First of all, I heard the record before I even was in love with Offset like that.”

Check out the music video for “Be Careful” above.