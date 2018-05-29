Over the Memorial Day weekend, Cardi B kept everyone’s festive attitude on 100 when she announced the drop date for her “I Like It” music video. The song, which features J Balvin and Bad Bunny, is featured on the Bronx native’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

The Billboard Hot 100 charting song samples Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That” melody and might be deemed a contender for song of the summer thanks to its vibrant visual. According to Miami.com, Cardi shot parts of the video in the 3-0-5’s Little Havana. The soon-to-be-mommy also adorns garments reminiscent of the legendary Latin singer, Celia Cruz.

While Cardi continues to promote her album, the 25-year-old is also patiently waiting for the birth of her first child with fiance Offset. She’s expressed her eagerness on Twitter recently, writing: “I love my little one. I wanna kiss her.”

Dance into the Eif Rivera-directed video above.