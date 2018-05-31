Maroon 5 and Cardi B joined forces for the group’s latest single “Girls Like You” and the video acts as an homage to the beauty and diversity of all women in all professions.

With Levine in the center, the four minute and 30 second video is a continuous pan across the room as a different woman are revealed singing and grooving to the beat. The video is reminiscent of Drake’s widely successful “Nice For What” that is star-studded and full of the women kicking a** and taking names.

Some of the famous women include Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello. Phoebe Robinson from 2 Dope Queens, tech entrepreneur Amani Al-Khatahbeh, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, comedian Sara Silverman, Ellen DeGeneres, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman more all make a cameo. The sweetest moment is at the end when Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo and their 4-month-old daughter appear, Levine wrapping his arms around them both.

“Girls Like You” is on the band’s 2017 album Red Pill Blues. Rolling Stone reports Maroon 5 is on tour and wraps up the first half June 17 in Florida, and will start again Sept. 7 in Utah. Check out the video above.