Whatever beef or rumored feud Nicki Minaj and Cardi B had appears to be squashed. The NYC rappers were photographed at the 2018 Met Gala chatting it up.

Once inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, everything seemed copacetic between the musicians. Jeremy Scott, the designer of Cardi’s dress for the evening’s theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” looked on as the two talked and smiled at each other.

The Internet seems to have pit the two successful MCs against each other, and earlier this year, they each spoke on their feelings towards each other.

“The only thing with Cardi that really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘MotorSport’ came out,” Nicki told Zane Lowe in a Beats 1 interview about Cardi’s comments about her verse for Migos’ “Motorsport.”

“The first interview she did after ‘MotorSport’ came out, it just really hurt me, ’cause she looked so aggravated and angry,” she continued. “And the only thing she kept saying was saying was ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear that verse.’ I was like ‘What?’ Her most recent interview, Cardi, that’s when I just came back on Instagram, and I saw it and I felt good. I finally felt like she said something genuinely nice about me.”

Elsewhere at the Met Gala, Nicki announced her release date for her forthcoming album, Queen. Expect it to drop on Jun. 15, the same day as her ex-flame Nas is expected to release his Kanye West-produced LP.

NICKI AND CARDI TOOK A PICTURE AT THE MET GALA !!! RETWEET FOR GOOD LUCK pic.twitter.com/3wF2Mdcyus — hung-li (@irregularpapi) May 8, 2018

OKURRR. Nicki & Cardi giving #BlackGirlMagic inside of the Met Gala! pic.twitter.com/5RffdfsWdF — Nicki Minaj Lite (@NMLite) May 8, 2018