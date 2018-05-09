Cardi B has reportedly responded to the recent reports that members of her entourage allegedly jumped a fan after the Met Gala on Monday night (May 7). While Cardi was not physically involved in the altercation, the rapper addressed the situation on Twitter shortly after the incident occurred in order to explain why things may have escalated.

According to the “Bartier Cardi” artist, she has been taking extra precaution when it comes to excited fans due to her pregnancy. “If you check my tag pics i take a lot of pics with fans” Some people are not fans &sometimes i don’t want no pics and i simply don’t want people too close cause of [my pregnancy],” she wrote in a now-deleted message on Twitter. “I don’t know what are people’s intentions sooo i Be careful .Why can’t people respect that?”

As previously reported, Cardi was reportedly engaged in a verbal dispute with a fan – who was later identified as Giovanni Arnold – after he attempted to get an autograph from her outside of the Mark Hotel in New York City. The altercation quickly turned physical when three members of Cardi’s security team stepped in to resolve the situation. A video obtained by TMZ, shows Arnold being punched and stomped to the ground.

Aside from the drama, Cardi B seemed to have a wonderful time at her first Met Gala. The Bronx native showed up to fashion’s biggest night donning a Moschino gown with jeweled embellishment and a matching crown. “I love fashion. Glad i went to the MetGala,” Cardi said of her night out. “All these dresses are not even half amazing in picture as they were in person. Good job designers everybody looked beautiful, Soo well detailed.”