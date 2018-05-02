Cardi B posted a cryptic message on her Twitter page this afternoon, in which she seemingly hints at putting an end to being social.

“Is like Cardi B VS the World,” the chart-topping rapper wrote on Wednesday (May 2). “You know what? Im not going to let motherf**kers drive me crazy,” she continues. “You will love it if i a was bum or lose everything tomorrow .Imma just eat ,go to the studio and post my looks and my music .Im done been social. People don’t deserve real ni**as.” This admission is surprising from the often outspoken Bronx-bred MC, who is expecting her first child in the summer with fiancé Offset.

Although she hasn’t explained why she seems to be down in the dumps, rumors of an alleged beef between Cardi and Kash Doll made the rounds this morning. The Detroit rapper cleared up the rumors, which stemmed from her recent Instagram Live session, where she rhymes over Cardi’s “She Bad” beat. According to the video, Kash Doll was approached to appear on the remix of the Invasion Of Privacy track, but it wasn’t addressed again.

“Y’all crazy i ain’t got no problem with cardi i said it a million times leave me alone lol,” she wrote.

Let’s hope that Cardi can continue to beat the odds and gets the rest that she needs.