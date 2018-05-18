Cardi B is breaking her silence following reports that her fiancé Offset was involved in a horrible car accident on May 17. The Bronx rapper released a brief statement on Twitter early Friday morning (May 18), expressing her gratitude and showing love to her hubby-to-be.

“Sooo grateful and happy today,” she wrote. “God be giving messages in the weirdest way. I love you @OffsetYRN.”

As previously reported, the Migos member got into a car accident on Wednesday night in Atlanta, wrecking his green Dodge Challenger. Offset was reportedly escorted to the hospital for minor injuries. The rapper has already been released, TMZ reports.

The scary news comes just weeks before the couple welcome their first child together. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, many suspect the child is a girl after Cardi accidentally used the female pronoun during an interview with The New York Times. Cardi’s little sister Hennessy, also suggested the baby was a girl on Instagram in Apr. 2018. “I’m going to be able to hold baby you and give her all the kisses and hugs… I’m passing my daughter crown down,” Hennessy said at the time.

We’re glad Offset wasn’t hurt badly. Check out Cardi’s message on Twitter below.