In August, it’ll be 10 years since the entertainment industry was rocked by the death of the comedic legend Bernie Mac. While his legacy continues to live on from his self-titled sitcom to previous stand-up specials, one of his colleagues had plans to revive his likeness.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Cedric the Entertainer revealed The Original Kings Of Comedy were drawing up a mini-reunion tour. Unfortunately, Mac died before plans for the production began. “Since then, nobody really wanted to do it without him,” Cedric said. “It was this weird thing: Do we replace Bernie with someone? Do we do it without him? Do we do him as a hologram like at Coachella with Tupac? How weird do we want to go with this?”

Plans continued to stall once Steve Harvey “took on his 137th show,” Cedric added. Then talks of a possible hologram came into play. “The technology was supposedly getting a lot better, and maybe we would do a short bit where we put Bernie up in this hologram situation,” he said. “It was gonna be an expensive task. MTV still had the rights to the film, and I think they were transitioning into some other things. The idea never manifested all the way.”

Alongside Mac and Cedric, The Original Kings of Comedy also consisted of Harvey and D.L. Hughley. The 2000 feature was directed by Spike Lee. Recently, Cedric, Hughley, Eddie Griffin, and George Lopez went on tour across North America.

The 54-year-old also said he wants to bring another figure who has since passed to cinematic life; he’s been trying to find the right writer to pen a script on black nationalist Marcus Garvey.

“I went to Costa Rica and found this little town where Marcus Garvey lived,” he said. “I thought it was a more interesting tale. I’m looking for a really specific tale. It’s something I’m still on. I feel like I can’t take a chance where I just throw anything out there and it looks like a Lifetime movie. It’s got to be something that I’m really surprised by. But it’s definitely a passion project.”