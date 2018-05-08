Kanye West has repeatedly made headlines for his outlandish comments that seem to not be on-brand with the “old Kanye”. While he may joke about being in the “sunken place” for the past year, he seemed to be removed from what was going on around him. With the admittance of his mental breakdown that he labels a “breakthrough,” it offered fans insight into his mental space.

Kanye’s presumed mindset has changed over the years. Coming up in a very politically cultured household (his late mother was an African-American Studies professor), his alignment with polarizing figures like Candace Owens and President Donald Trump is a far cry from the guy at the Hurricane Katrina telethon.

West has always used his voice to express his political ideologies made apparent in songs. However, he has always made sure to represent for the black community. His tweets and comments on TMZ Live were especially jarring to celebrities like rapper Eve and G Herbo who said they are flat out done with him. While other people like Justin Bieber and Big Sean have reached out to show their support and love for the artist.

Read the growing full list below of celebrities who either support or want the “old” Kanye back.

Daz Dillinger

The cousin of esteemed rapper Snoop Dogg sent out a “national alert” of sorts to all of the Crips to “f**k Kanye up”. In the video posted online on Sunday (Apr. 29), Dillinger was referring to the infamous California gang that both he and cousin Snoop have been linked too. He followed up his message by saying he better not catch Kanye out in California. “Better not ever see you in concert; better not ever see you around the LBC; better not ever see you around California,” said Dillinger. The shenanigans have calmed down, with Dillinger prepping to release a track about the whole scenario.

Snoop Dogg

The rapper turned television host took a break from promoting his new show Joker’s Wild to speak out on Kanye’s comments while also showing support for his cousin. Snoop has been very vocal about his disapproval of Kanye’s rants and holds nothing back. In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (May 1) following West admitting to his addiction to opioids, Snoop had a simple message for fans as he wished everyone a good day and proceeded to call West “crazy”. On Wednesday (May 2), the legendary rapper posted a highlight from West’s TMZ Live interview with the caption “HahahahJah”.

Looks like Uncle Snoop is not too fond of the antics.

50 Cent

Naturally, the ever-vocal 50 Cent did not miss an opportunity to drag Kanye West. However, the “In Da Club” rapper took a different angle and instead of mentioning West’s views on slavery took the opportunity to roast him for undergoing liposuction. 50 voiced over the clip of Kanye he got liposuction for the people by suggesting that West “wanted a fat ass” because that what women do when they want a bigger bottom.

Meek Mill

While many celebs have been taking the time out to roast Kanye, Meek who was recently released from prison said he wants the “Old Kanye” back. On Tuesday (May 1), Meek took to Instagram posted a picture which appeared to look like a memorial and quoted “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” to suggest that Kanye is folding under the pressure. “To whom much is giving much is tested …. get arrested I guess until he get the message.. I feel the pressure under more scrutiny and what I do “act more stupidly” #oldye #wemissyoubro them bars touched me in my cell!”

will.i.am

Former Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am gave his opinion on Kanye’s philosophy from over the pond on Good Morning Britain on May 2. The singer called Kanye’s testimony “one of the most ignorant statements that anybody who came from the hood could ever say about their ancestors.” He also claimed the rapper “broke his heart” and that he “wanted to cry.” The 43-year-old The Voice host even took his disapproval a step further by breaking down his own lineage to show how real the impacts of slavery are. ‘That broke my heart… my grandmother’s grandma, who was a slave. And when you’re a slave, you’re owned. You don’t choose if you’re owned. When you’re a slave you’re deprived of education. That’s not choice, that’s by force…’

Don Cheadle

you think because they’re new to you they’re new ideas? what’s “new” is the leaf you’ve turned over hopefully (shamefully) to sell your new music. the racist ideas you’re currently espousing are old, pernicious and of the same genus as the “black ppl are inherently lazy” bull https://t.co/WkcZhJlGzU — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 2, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War actor Don Cheadle took to Twitter to condemn Kanye after the rapper took to Twitter to “clarify” his statements made on TMZ Live. West said that in a tweet on Tuesday (May 1) that he was “once again being attacked for presenting new ideas”. Cheadle responded that just because the ideas are new to the artist does not make them new to anyone else. He furthered on his stance by saying Kanye turned over a “new” leaf in order to further sell his upcoming music.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is all about spreading the love these days as he posted an Instagram story in support of Kanye on Thursday (May 3). The story read, “Our job is to love not to always agree! Love you Kanye!” The message seemed sincere but also seemed to miss the memo. All puns intended.

Eve

Eve stopped by The Talk on Thursday (May 3) and spoke freely about her disappointment in the Grammy award winning rapper. She cited his comments as “disrespectful” and couldn’t fathom how a man with his roots on the south side of Chicago and a mother who was a African-American studies professor can share these views today. She recommended all the “young brothers” out there steer clear of his music and go for Nas (eh, maybe she didn’t see the Kelis interview), Damian Marley, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar instead.

Don C

this is so helpful. I’m always a student. I’m learning about love pic.twitter.com/IknblRx4Pk — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 2, 2018

Remember when Kanye was arrested in 2008? While Don C sure does as he allegedly helped the star to brawl with paparazzi and break their cameras. At one point the two were so close Don was Kanye’s fill-in DJ, tour manager, and later an executive at G.O.O.D Music. However the fellow Chicago native eventually turned his eye to fashion full time. On Wednesday (May 2), Kanye posted a screenshot of his old BFF taking him to church with a Bible verse from the book of Corinthians all about love. In the text conversation, Don made sure to tell the star to make sure he was “leading with love” and that he always has his back. #RealFriends.

G Herbo

Fellow Chicago native and lyricist G Herbo was not as kind with his words as Don C as he referred to the rapper as a “traitor Judas ass koon” amongst other things. He also said that despite Kanye being a “b****” if he sees some really dope Yeezys he may still have to rock them. Sorry not sorry. The new father ended his message posted to Instagram on May 2 on a lighter note as he suggested people “make yourself and the people around you happy” as nothing else matters.

Big Sean

Big Sean still has hope for the man who saw his talent and decided to bring him onto his label G.O.O.D Music. In true West fashion, he posted a glimpse of a conversation between himself and Sean on May 1. In the screenshot Sean said Kanye dropped “GEMS” in his interview with Charlamagne. The fellow rapper also claimed the interview made him call his family because of the “good energy” the interview exhibited. Kanye also apologized for checking in but there was no need as Sean said there’s “nothing but love” regardless.

