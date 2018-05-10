On Saturday (May 12), actor Chadwick Boseman will return to his alma mater of Howard University to deliver the keynote address. While this honor serves as an unforgettable moment for the South Carolina native, who graduated from the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in 2000, the distinction also gives a nod to the unpredictability of this thing called life.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan (May 9), the 40-year-old entertainer shared that esteemed actor Angela Bassett gave his graduating class’ commencement speech 18 years ago. As you may know by now, Bassett and Boseman both star in Marvel’s Black Panther, so this full circle moment for the latter supports the notion that you never know “who in the audience will be playing some role in your life” post-commencement, as noted by co-host Ryan Seacrest.

On his nerves before he takes the podium and receives the honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, Boseman said hopefully he’ll be able to tame the butterflies before it’s showtime.

“I think anytime I get on stage I feel that nervous energy,” he said. “But it’s an honor to go back and encourage students that are doing great things there at Howard…and just give people the hope and experience the nostalgia of being back there. I’m a little nervous, but I’m more excited than anything.”