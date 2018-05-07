It seems as though Chance The Rapper and Future’s song “My Peak” has finally made its way to the ‘Net with a new twist.

Last year, Chance The Rapper took to his Instagram account to preview a new collaboration he was cooking up with Future. The Chicago lyricist tagged Future’s right-hand man DJ Esco and used the hashtag “#MyPeak” to signify a possible feature on Esco’s album Kolorblind. However, when Esco dropped the album a few weeks ago, Chance and Future’s collaboration was nowhere to be found. Nevertheless, their anticipated joint effort has finally surfaced and with a significant change.

The completed version of “My Peak” now holds a fresh verse from another prominent voice from The Chi. King Louie chimes in with rhymes about his ambitions to work with L.A. Reid, and his recent checks from Live Nation. Chance has been touring the world recently, so he hasn’t confirmed where this single will end up.

In the meantime, hear Chance The Rapper and Future’s long-lost collaboration featuring King Louie below.