Childish Gambino Re-Enters Billboard Artist 100 At No. 3

Fueled by his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated May 19), as “This Is America” launches at the summit, Childish Gambino re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 at No. 3, a new peak.

The Artist 100, which launched in July 2014, measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

“America” also debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales, arriving with 65.3 million U.S. streams and 78,000 downloads sold in the tracking week, according to Nielsen Music. Gambino also sees a 419 percent increase in album sales, boosted by buzz of the track (a stand-alone song so far, not yet on a released album) and his gig as host and musical guest on NBC’s Saturday Night Live May 5.

Gambino, the musical pseudonym of Donald Glover, previously peaked at No. 7 on the Artist 100 in December 2016.

Post Malone holds as the top musical act in the U.S., as the rapper-singer spends his second week at No. 1 on the Artist 100. His second LP beerbongs & bentleys leads the Billboard 200 for a second week, making him the first artist to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on the chart in 2018.

Rounding out the Artist 100’s top five, Drake rises 3-2, Imagine Dragons lifts 6-4 and Cardi B holds at No. 5.

Elsewhere on the chart, Leon Bridges re-enters at No. 7, a new peak, as his sophomore LP Good Thing opens at No. 1 on Top R&B Albums and Americana/Folk Albums and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 66,000 equivalent album units. It also launches at No. 1 on Top Album Sales (59,000 sold) and Vinyl Albums (9,000). The set’s single “Bad Bad News” concurrently takes over atop the Adult Alternative Songs airplay chart.