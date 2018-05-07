Childish Gambino dropped the striking visuals for his new single “This Is America” following his appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 5. While fans are still unpacking all of the hidden imagery in the multifaceted video, there is one theory that has since been debunked. Many believed the black man who was playing the guitar before Childish shot him was the late Trayvon Martin’s father, Tracy Martin. After further analysis and digging however, we have learned it is not.

It’s unclear where that fan theory came from, as it was pretty difficult to make out the man’s identity within the first few seconds. Nevertheless, we have learned that the man is actually an artist and actor who goes by the moniker Calvin The Second. This was confirmed by a video Calvin posted on Instagram after the video dropped, revealing that he “got to be part of history” by being featured in Childish’s video.

“Cats out of the bag! Catch me in @childishgambino’s music video for his song “This Is America” (it’s a bit graphic, so don’t necessarily let your kids see it though 😬),” he announced on his digital platform. “Got the call from one of my agents while up at Coachella that they wanted me for the shoot on Sunday, drove down and got to be a part of history.”

Calvin The Second was featured in the beginning and end of the video. Gambino’s graphic video was reportedly directed by Hiro Murai, and appeared to comment on social and political issued regarding race, police brutality, gun violence and the black American story.

Watch “This Is America” above.