Childish Gambino’s rollout of new music has a new ally in Kobalt Music. On Tuesday (May 1), the company announced their publishing deal with the artist which includes his creative collective, Wolf + Rothstein.

The deal includes a wave of creative support for Gambino’s future tunes after Awaken, My Love! and services for artists and projects connected to the Wolf + Rothstein family. “Donald is one of those rare multi-talented artists who can do it all,” said Kobalt Music SVP, Creative, Al McLean in a statement to VIBE. “It’s an honor to sign Donald and Wolf + Rothstein Collective to the Kobalt family.” The announcement comes after the Atlanta creator’s deal with RCA. He previously released his first two studio albums (Camp, Because The Internet) under Glassnote Records.

As a label, Wolf + Rothstein have supported Kari Faux’s Lost en Los Angeles debut album, Black Party’s Mango EP as well as Gambino’s Awaken project. Gambino added a Grammy to his award shelf earlier this year when he took him the Traditional R&B Performance gramophone for the chart-topping R&B jam, “Redbone.” “Wolf and Rothstein is excited to partner with Kobalt for publishing,” said Wolf Taylor of Wolf +Rothstein. “We’re looking forward to growing the roster together.”

Gambino’s build up to new music continues this weekend when he doubles as the host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live.

As Billboard points out, Kobalt currently houses other creatives in the R&B/hip-hop space like Mike Will Made-It, OVO’s Noah “40” Shebib, R&B legend Raphael Saadiq and rapper Yo Gotti.

Gambino is currently prepping for his upcoming tour with special guests Vince Staples and Rae Sremmurd, as well as festival performances at Bilboa BBK Live in Spain and the Lovebox Festival in London.

