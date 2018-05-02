Chris Brown And Joyner Lucas Embark On Lyrical Exercises On “I Don’t Die”

In February Chris Brown and Joyner Lucas revealed that they have plans to release a collaborative album titled, Angels & Demons. As of now, there’s no release date for the forthcoming project, however, Breezy and Lucas return with their second single titled, “I Don’t Die.”

Here, Chris provides hook duties alongside his raps. The uptempo record finds Joyner delivering a rapid fire verse about his newfound notoriety and grind.

“I text Jaden Smith, and told that nigga he a icon (icon)/Don’t get shit fucked up, just ’cause I ain’t got no ice on/Don’t mean I am not Sub-Zero, I should freeze you hoes at night time/I’m like, where the hell you been at?/I’ve been doin’ this since I was a kid and my grandma used to ask me where my head at (buck, buck, buck),” raps JL.

“I Don’t Die” follows the duo’s single “Stranger Things.”

Stream “I Don’t Die” below.