Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby Boy

Three days after Mother’s Day, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed the newest addition to their beaming family. Teigen announced the arrival of their baby boy on Wednesday evening (May 16) on Twitter, expressing her elation in one simple sentence, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!”

Earlier this month, Teigen revealed the baby’s gender and said she couldn’t wait to hold the bundle of joy. “Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss,” she wrote. The also pair has a two-year-old daughter named Luna.

The supermodel and her husband have documented their journey with In Vitro Fertilization, specifically when their firstborn was conceived. In an interview with The Cut, Teigen said despite all the “planning and preparation” that goes into the IVF treatment, “you take progesterone and inject your body and do all this stuff.”

“And when I finally did get pregnant I was like, Oh crap, are we ready? I think it kind of doesn’t matter whether you do all that preparation or whether it’s a surprise. You still wonder if you’re ready. But then you hear from enough people that you’re never really ready, and you just go for it.”

