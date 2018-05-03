Christina Aguilera is back. The Grammy-winning songbird dropped her newest single and the video for “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. The upbeat track was produced by none other than Kanye West.

In the song, Xtina sings about the need for a lover to speed things up, while Ty Dolla and 2 Chainz’s features bring an additional spice to the infectious beat. The video features the former “Dirrty” girl showing fans her sexy side, as colorful, nostalgic style visuals keep your eye wanting more.

The singer recently announced the title for her first album in six years, Liberation, which drops Jun. 15 and will have 14 tracks. Early Thursday morning (May 3), Aguilera also released the track list for the LP on her Twitter page. It will feature appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Demi Lovato, Keida and Shenseea, and it will reportedly have a hip-hop and R&B feel.

According to Billboard, Kanye West produced two tracks on the album, which Anderson .Paak produced two as well.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Kanye,” Aguilera said of her producer. “Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he’s a great artist and musicmaker and beatmaker. The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting.”

Check out the video for “Accelerate” and the Liberation track list below.

1. Searching For Maria

2. Maria

3. Sick Of Sittin’

4. Dreamers

5. Fall In Line ft Demi Lovato

6. Right Moves ft Keida & Shenseea

7. Like I Do

8. Deserve

9. Twice

10. I Don’t Need It Anymore (Interlude)

11. Accelerate ft Ty Dolla $ign and 2Chainz

12. Pipe

13. Masochist

14. Unless It’s With You