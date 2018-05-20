Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Perform “Fall In Line” At BBMAs 2018

The Billboard Music Awards is underway (May 20), and so far, we’ve seen some tremendous performances. Nothing has touched us quite like Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s stirring live rendition of their new single “Fall In Line.”

Christina began the live performance solo, with men in black marching around her. Demi Lovato soon joined Xtina, exchanging a medley of high and low notes. “They’re gonna burn me at the stake/But I got a fire in my veins/I wasn’t made to fall in line,” they sang together.

The single, which was released earlier this week (May 16) has definitely been a crowd pleaser among Xtina fans. Many have even dubbed the track a feminist anthem.

“Fall In Line” comes off of Aguilera’s upcoming album, Liberation, which is due on June 15. It’s the singer’s first studio album in six years, and a follow up to 2012’s Lotus album. She’s previously released her lead single “Accelerate,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz.

Watch Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s amazing performance of “Fall In Line” in the video above. Stay tuned for more performances of Jennifer Lopez, Salt-N-Pepa, and Janet Jackson later tonight!