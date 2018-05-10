Kanye West may feel as if the world is against him right now (arguably, the pushback to his controversial comments is justified), but the self-described GOAT does have a few people in his corner. Consider Dame Dash one of those people.

In the midst of talking about his past snags working with JAY-Z on Rocawear on The Domenick Nati Show, Dame provided his two cents on Ye’s tweets, interviews and general behavior, as well as the media’s analysis of it. To put it lightly, he doesn’t think it’s fair at all and exploiting his struggles errs on the side of self-service. “I think it’s very clear that there’s an imbalance,” Dame said. “And I don’t think people should take advantage of the imbalance just to bring awareness to their platforms.”

Nati asked the entrepreneur to spell out what he meant by “imbalance,” to which he replied, “[Kanye] already said he’s bipolar. If you give a bipolar man a mic, I don’t know what you expect. I don’t think it’s fair. He said it on television, he’s on meds, so what else is there to talk about?”

Touché. Since his insightful Charlamage Tha God sit-down and explosive TMZ interviews, Mr. West has admittedly quieted his spontaneous stream of “free thought.” We’re sure there’ll be more opinions to come. In the meanwhile, listen to the entire interview below.