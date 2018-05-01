On Saturday evening (Apr. 28), comedian Michelle Wolf went viral for her roast at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, specifically for her direct line of jokes toward White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. While some viewers didn’t chuckle at Wolf’s statements, others found the humor in her punchlines.

“I really respected what I saw,” Dave Chappelle said in an interview with PBS’ NewsHour. “I don’t know who those people think they are that she can’t say that to them, because they offend people all the time.” The famed comedian also shared that it was “cathartic” for some people to witness Wolf’s roast and “speak truth to power like that.” The Netflix juggernaut added that he aligns with the amount of pressure Wolf was under to deliver her monologue and he respects her “artistry.”

Like clockwork, Donald Trump didn’t shy away from airing out his thoughts, referring to Wolf as a “filthy comedian” and that the dinner should be put “to rest.” Trump didn’t attend 2017’s gathering either. As for Wolf, she’s standing strong behind her comments, telling NPR, “I wouldn’t change a single word that I said. I’m very happy with what I said, and I’m glad I stuck to my guns.”

If you’ve yet to catch Wolf’s viral delivery, check it out below, and revisit actor Hasan Minhaj who gained traction for his roast in 2017.