Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are going on a seven-date, three-city tour this summer, Vulture reports.

The legendary duo announced their tour will span the month of June. Although it’s a seven-date trek, they will only bring their talents to three cities. The event starts on June 11 in Boston, Mass., at the Wang Theatre and the pair will do three nights there before going to Houston on the 21st at the Smart Financial Centre. Chappelle and Stewart will do two nights in Houston and end the tour in El Paso, Texas at the Chavez Theatre with back-to-back shows.

The tour will be a reunion of sorts between the legends. In 2017, Stewart made a surprise appearance during Chappelle’s set at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Stewart used the time to bash white supremacists and President Trump during the show. Chappelle has been hard at work releasing four comedy specials in conjunction with Netflix. His one special, The Age of Spin, even earned the esteemed comedian a Grammy Award.

Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform to deter scalpers. Registration opens Wednesday (May 16) at 10 p.m. EST. Tickets will officially go on sale Friday (May 18) at 10 a.m. local time.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart Tour Dates:

June 11 – Boston, Massachusetts – Wang Theatre

June 12 – Boston, Massachusetts – Wang Theatre

June 13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Wang Theatre

June 21 – Houston, Texas – Smart Financial Centre

June 22 – Houston, Texas – Smart Financial Centre

June 23 – El Paso, Texas – Chavez Theatre

June 24 – El Paso, Texas – Chavez Theatre