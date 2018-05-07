Harlem World: Dave East And Vado Release Another Banger, “Once Upon A Time”

Dave East and Vado are up to something. The Harlem natives are back with another banger, “Once Upon a Time.” Over The Diplomats recently released come-back record, “Once Upon a Time,” East and Vado rep Uptown and body their respective verses.

“Niggs said I fell off, so I’m asking where the booth at/You say a nigga telling, so I’m asking where the proof at/Off white constructs, white strings, but the boot black,” raps Vado.

“Got no times for favors/Told them put away them cameras up/I’m in a different tax bracket, I don’t need a manager/I’m guilty, moving innocent/Need Benjamins, I’m Banneker,” raps Dave East.

“Once Upon a Time” follows “The Heated,” and “Blue Hundreds,” which were both released in April.

Also in January, Dave East released his 18-song project Paranoia 2. And back in 2017, Vado released the second installment of Vado Sinatra, which you stream below.

