Parkland school shooting survivors might get a chance to intern with Congress. House Democrats are inviting the group of students this summer to work on policy preventative programs designed to decrease gun violence, NBC News reports.

Representatives of the Democratic Party—like Mike Thompson of California and Joe Crowley of New York— have openly penned letters to their colleagues on Capitol Hill, urging them to hire these student-activists from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Student Emma Gonzalez made national headlines when she gave an empowering speech at a rally in Fort Lauderdale days after the shooting happened in February.

“Every single person up here today, all these people should be home grieving, But instead we are up here standing together because if all our government and president can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it’s time for victims to be the change that we need to see,” she said. “Since the time of the Founding Fathers and since they added the Second Amendment to the Constitution, our guns have developed at a rate that leaves me dizzy. The guns have changed but our laws have not.”

In addition to assisting with new policies, the students will also meet with those who oppose gun reform. Nonetheless, Crowley and other members of the democratic party are excited to help these young people expand their knowledge of creating laws.

“We think it would be a great experience for them to be on the Hill to see exactly how things operate — or doesn’t, to some degree — but also to have time with these very special young people that have experienced something that none of us ever want to have experienced and I think we can learn from each other,” Crowley told NBC.