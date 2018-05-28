Derrick Rose’s career on the court may seem foggy, but at least his business skills are intact. The NBA player has officially inked a deal for the ninth installment of his signature sneakers, and the latest pair of kicks are pretty smooth. Rose and Adidas announced the Adidas D Rose 9’s are coming this summer.

The new sneakers feature flyknit material, bootie construction, and AdiWear rubber. The colorway seems appropriate for the summertime, featuring an all-white foundation with black and pink detailing around the base of the shoe, heel, and toe. The sole is highlighted by a mix of green, pink, and orange, giving a summer horizon vibe.

Rose reportedly debuted the new shoe on the court during the NBA playoffs in Apr. 2018. As previously noted, this is Rose’s ninth shoe, making him one of the few players to reach that milestone in the sneaker business. Rose originally signed a 14-year contract worth up to $200 million with Adidas in 2012.

The Adidas D Rose 9’s will reportedly drop in July 2018. Check them out below.

CREDIT: Adidas

CREDIT: Adidas